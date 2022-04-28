Six Colors
By Jason Snell

April 28, 2022 1:37 PM PT

Apple Q2 2022 results: A record $97 billion quarter

On Thursday, Apple announced its results for the second quarter of its 2022 fiscal year. It was a March quarter record of $97.3 billion in revenue, with all-time quarterly records for iPhone, Mac, and Wearables sales.

Total Apple revenue

We’ll be walking through all the results later this afternoon on a live YouTube stream, and of course there will be our traditional transcript of the quarterly conference call with analysts, too.

Apple quarterly revenue by category pie chart

In the meantime, here are the charts:

Mac Revenue
Year-over-year Mac revenue change
iPad revenue
Year-over-year iPad revenue change
iPhone revenue
Year-over-year iPhone revenue change
Services revenue
Year-over-year Services revenue change
Wearables/Home/Accessories
Year-over-year Wearables revenue change
Total Apple profit
Year-over-year total revenue change
Percentage revenue by product line
Apple regional revenue (four-quarter average)
Apple regional year-over-year growth
Year-over-year Greater China revenue change

