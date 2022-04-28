By Jason Snell
April 28, 2022 1:37 PM PT
Apple Q2 2022 results: A record $97 billion quarter
On Thursday, Apple announced its results for the second quarter of its 2022 fiscal year. It was a March quarter record of $97.3 billion in revenue, with all-time quarterly records for iPhone, Mac, and Wearables sales.
We’ll be walking through all the results later this afternoon on a live YouTube stream, and of course there will be our traditional transcript of the quarterly conference call with analysts, too.
In the meantime, here are the charts:
If you appreciate articles like this one, support us by becoming a Six Colors subscriber. Subscribers get access to an exclusive podcast, members-only stories, and a special community.