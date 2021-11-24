By Jason Snell

Display network quality in your menu bar

Last week Dan wrote about macOS Monterey’s new Network Quality Tool, which lets you quickly get a sense of your local network speed from the command line.

If you’re a user of ambient Mac menu bar utilities like SwiftBar or xBar, you might be wondering if there’s an easy way to display this information in your menu bar.

I certainly was wondering that, so I’ve written a small SwiftBar plugin (requires python3) to run networkQuality and report the results in the menu bar every 20 minutes. You can download it here if you’re interested.

