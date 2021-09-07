By Jason Snell

Apple’s “California Streaming” next week

It’s official: Apple’s next product-launch event will come on Tuesday, September 14 at 10 a.m. Pacific. Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak announced it on Twitter and the emailed invitations followed.

As always, Six Colors will bring you coverage of the event and its aftermath. So begins the busy season of Apple product announcement news!

