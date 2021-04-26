By Dan Moren

Quick Tip: Escaping a stuck screensaver on the Mac

This afternoon I set my iMac to update to macOS 11.3, walked away, and when I came back, was greeted with the soothing sight of jellyfish on my screensaver. But when I tried to wake my Mac by tapping the trackpad or the keyboard, nothing happened.

Weird.

I tried plugging in the wireless keyboard and trackpad in turns, no dice. I tried screen sharing in from my iPhone and got to see the same jellyfish, just smaller.

Normally at this point, I’d probably end up going for the hard reboot by holding down the power button, but as I’d told it to start running an update, I was reluctant to go for the nuclear option.

What to do?

A search turned up one keyboard shortcut that didn’t help (control-shift-Eject), and then one that did:

What eventually worked for me, I didn’t find elsewhere: Ctrl+Cmd+Q



Esc

login

And voila, so it did! So the next time you get locked out at your Mac’s screensaver, try this before reaching for that power button. It might save you some time.

[Dan Moren is the official Dan of Six Colors. You can find him on Twitter at @dmoren or reach him by email at dan@sixcolors.com. His latest novel, The Aleph Extraction, is out now and available in fine book stores everywhere, so be sure to pick up a copy.]

If you appreciate articles like this one, support us by becoming a Six Colors subscriber. Subscribers get access to an exclusive podcast, members-only stories, and a special community.