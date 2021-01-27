Six Colors
January 27, 2021

Q1 2021 financial results: Apple’s latest record holiday quarter

On Wednesday, Apple announced its financial results for its first fiscal quarter of 2021, covering the holiday quarter of calendar-year 2020. This is traditionally Apple’s largest quarter every year, and despite a global pandemic, this one was no different: The company reported an all-time-record quarter, with $111.4 billion in revenue and $28.8 billion in profit.

Year over year, iPhone revenue was up 17% and set a new record, iPad revenue was up 41% to its best showing in six years, Mac revenue was up 21%, Services revenue was up 24% to a new record, and Wearables revenue was up 30 to a new record%.

Total Apple revenue
Apple quarterly revenue by category pie chart

More charts follow. Full coverage of Apple’s phone call with financial analysts will follower later today.

Total Apple profit
Year-over-year total revenue change
Mac Revenue
Year-over-year Mac revenue change
Year-over-year iPad revenue change
iPad revenue
iPhone revenue
Year-over-year iPhone revenue change
Services revenue
Year-over-year Services revenue change
Wearables/Home/Accessories
Year-over-year Wearables revenue change
Percentage revenue by product line
Apple regional revenue (four-quarter average)
Apple regional year-over-year growth
Year-over-year Greater China revenue change

