By Jason Snell

It’s official: Apple presentation next Tuesday

Apple sent out invitations this morning to an event next week, at which the company will presumably announce new iPhones.

The invitation says, “Hi, Speed,” features a series of overlapping circles, and invites all of us (we’re all in this together!) to watch a “special Apple Event from Apple Park” at 10 a.m. Pacific on Tuesday, October 13.

Apple’s previous event was just Sept. 15, so these two events will be just four weeks apart. That’s unusual, but we live in unusual times. The emphasis on speed is interesting—Apple reluctantly debuted the A14 processor last month, but presumably will have more to say about it with the launch of the iPhone.

It also makes me wonder if there might be some additional Apple silicon announcements. Apple said new Macs running on Apple silicon would ship by the end of the year, but there’s nothing precluding the company from waiting all the way until December to introduce those.

As always, Apple will reveal all—or at least, all it’s willing to reveal—next Tuesday.

Update: Mark Gurman says 5G iPhones, but not Apple silicon Macs. Makes sense — “Hi, speed” probably refers to 5G cellular networking.

If you appreciate articles like this one, support us by becoming a Six Colors subscriber. Subscribers get access to an exclusive podcast, members-only stories, and a special community.