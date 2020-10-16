By Dan Moren

Free Apple TV+ subscriptions officially extended to Feb. 2021

As rumored, Apple has extended the free subscriptions it handed out to its TV+ streaming service until February. I, and other subscribers, received the following email this morning:

We’re giving you extra time to discover the latest Apple Originals and catch up on shows returning for a second season. You don’t have to do anything — just keep watching for free until February 2021. While Apple didn’t explain the rationale behind the extension, it’s widely believed that it’s because the second seasons of many of its debut launch shows—which were expected to premiere around now—have been pushed back until later in the year or early next year. Apple’s still offering free year-long subscriptions to TV+ for those who buy a new Apple device (though it continues to enforce a limit of one per family group). One remaining question is exactly how this will come into play with the soon-to-launch Apple One bundle that includes TV+ service. The company also announced at its event this week that purchasers of new Apple devices will receive three months free of the company’s game service, Apple Arcade.

[Dan Moren is the official Dan of Six Colors. You can find him on Twitter at @dmoren or reach him by email at dan@sixcolors.com. His latest novel, The Aleph Extraction, is out now and available in fine book stores everywhere, so be sure to pick up a copy.]

If you appreciate articles like this one, support us by becoming a Six Colors subscriber. Subscribers get access to an exclusive podcast, members-only stories, and a special community.