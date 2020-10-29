Six Colors
By Jason Snell

October 29, 2020 1:39 PM PT

Apple Q4 2020 results: Record Mac revenue, iPhone down

Apple announced its quarterly financial results today, with record Mac and Services revenue and a big drop in iPhone sales.

Despite the tough iPhone quarter, revenue was a record for the company’s fourth fiscal quarter, at $64.7B. iPhone revenue was $26.8B, down 20% year over year. Mac revenue was $9B, up 29%. iPad revenue was $6.8B, up 46%. Services revenue was $14.5B, up 16%. And Wearables revenue was $7.9B, up 20.8%.

We’ll have a full transcript of Apple’s quarterly call with analysts later today.

Below: Charts!

Apple quarterly revenue by category pie chart

Mac Revenue
Year-over-year Mac revenue change
Year-over-year iPad revenue change
iPad revenue
iPhone revenue
Year-over-year iPhone revenue change
Services revenue
Year-over-year Services revenue change
Wearables/Home/Accessories
Year-over-year Wearables revenue change
Total Apple revenue
Total Apple profit
Year-over-year total revenue change
Percentage revenue by product line
Apple regional revenue (four-quarter average)
Apple regional year-over-year growth
Year-over-year Greater China revenue change

