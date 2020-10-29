By Jason Snell

Apple Q4 2020 results: Record Mac revenue, iPhone down

Apple announced its quarterly financial results today, with record Mac and Services revenue and a big drop in iPhone sales.

Despite the tough iPhone quarter, revenue was a record for the company’s fourth fiscal quarter, at $64.7B. iPhone revenue was $26.8B, down 20% year over year. Mac revenue was $9B, up 29%. iPad revenue was $6.8B, up 46%. Services revenue was $14.5B, up 16%. And Wearables revenue was $7.9B, up 20.8%.

We’ll have a full transcript of Apple’s quarterly call with analysts later today.

