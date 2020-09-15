What was new at the Apple Sept. 15 event

Apple held an event on Tuesday that focused on the iPad and Apple Watch, though there were some more products announced than that.

Here’s a summary:

A new iPad Air that picks up many of the features of the iPad Pro, including support for the Apple Pencil 2, a USB-C port, and compatibility with the Magic Keyboard. It’s the first appearance of Apple’s new A14 processor that will presumably power the next iPhone. Prices start at $599 and it will be available next month. Here’s the press release and Apple’s iPad Air page.

A new eighth-generation iPad with an A12 processor. Prices start at $329 and it’s available to order today and ships Friday. Here’s the press release and Apple’s iPad page.

The Apple Watch Series 6, which adds a blood-oxygen sensor, an always-on altimeter, a brighter always-on screen mode, Ultra Wideband radios, and a bunch of new colors. There are also new watch band styles and some new watch faces. Prices start at $399 and it’s available to order today with availability on Friday. Here’s the press release and Apple’s Series 6 page.

A lower-priced Apple Watch SE that offers many of the features of the higher-end watch, but omits a few like the always-on display and oxygen sensor. Prices start at $279 and it’s available to order today and ships Friday. Here’s the press release and Apple’s Apple Watch SE page.

The Apple Watch Series 3, which many assumed would be discontinued with the arrival of the SE, continues to be sold as the entry-level Apple Watch.

A new subscription service, Apple Fitness+, which integrates with the Fitness app on the iPhone (and now iPad and Apple TV), providing personalized training in various categories, with new video workouts with professional trainers being added every week. The service launches later this year. It’s priced at $10 per month or $80 for a year, and purchasers of new Apple Watches will get three months free. Here’s the press release and Apple’s Apple fitness+ page.