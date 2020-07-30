By Jason Snell

The new iPhone won’t ship until October

On Apple’s quarterly call with analysts Thursday, Apple CFO Luca Maestri made it official — the new iPhones won’t ship until October this year.

Here’s what he said:

As you know, last year we started selling the new iPhone in late September. This year, we project supply to be available a few weeks later.

Analyst Jim Suva of Citigroup wasn’t sure he had heard Maestri correctly, so he asked him about it late in the call, and this was Maestri’s response:

I said in my remarks that a year ago, we launched the new iPhone in late September. So I was referring to new product. And I said that this year, the supply of the new product will be a few weeks later than that.

So there you have it. A few weeks later than late September, or as it’s most commonly called, “October.”

