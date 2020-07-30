By Jason Snell

Apple Q3 2020 results: Everything up

Apple’s results for its most recent financial quarter are out and they’re really good. The company was up in pretty much every category. It was, once again, a record for Apple’s third fiscal quarter.

Total revenue was $59.7 billion. Services hit $13.2 billion, wearables at $6.5 billion, Mac at $7.1 billion, iPad at 6.6 billion, and iPhone at $26.4 billion.

We’ll cover Apple’s quarterly phone call with analysts beginning at 2pm Pacific. In the meantime, here are a bunch of charts!









































































