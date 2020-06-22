By Jason Snell
June 22, 2020 9:14 AM PT
It’s WWDC 2020 keynote day!
(The keynote is over!)
Hello from California, where I am… sitting in my office on the day of an Apple event, rather than standing outside a venue waiting to be seated. Oh, 2020!
Beginning at noon Pacific, you can hear me discuss it live with Myke Hurley on Upgrade, which will be streaming on Relay FM.
