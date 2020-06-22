Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

Support this Site

Become a Six Colors member and get access to an exclusive weekly podcast, community, newsletter and more.

By Jason Snell

June 22, 2020 9:14 AM PT

It’s WWDC 2020 keynote day!

(The keynote is over!)

Hello from California, where I am… sitting in my office on the day of an Apple event, rather than standing outside a venue waiting to be seated. Oh, 2020!

Beginning at noon Pacific, you can hear me discuss it live with Myke Hurley on Upgrade, which will be streaming on Relay FM.

[If you appreciate articles like this one, support us by becoming a Six Colors subscriber. Subscribers get access to an exclusive newsletter, podcast, and community.]