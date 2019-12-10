By Jason Snell

macOS 10.15.2 restores iTunes Column Browser to Music

It’s back! I can now shuffle arbitrary selections with abandon.

One of my biggest complaints about macOS Catalina was that in the translation of iTunes into Music, TV, and Podcasts, my preferred way of navigating my music library—the three-paned Column Browser—was removed:

It was ugly but functional, and let me do things like quickly focus on a specific album or artist, or shuffle through an arbitrary set of albums in a temporary, impromptu playlist.

I’m happy to report that as of today, the macOS 10.5.2 update returns the Column Browser, which as far as I can tell works just as it did in iTunes. I can select an artist, a couple of albums, start playing, click the shuffle button—and music will shuffle between all the items in my selection. Perfect.

I’m not sure who at Apple was behind this decision to revive the column browser, but thank you, Mysterious Benefactor.

