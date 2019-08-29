By Jason Snell

Mark your calendars for September 10

Yes, the logic of past years has held once again—Apple’s holding its annual event to introduce new iPhones and more on Tuesday, September 10, at 10 a.m. Pacific. Be in front of your Internet streaming device of choice—or at the Steve Jobs Theater, if you got an invitation—at that time.

The art for the invitation has Apple Kremlinologists abuzz, given rumors that Apple will embrace its six-color logo again. But Apple’s been playing with those six colors for ages now—there were six-color rainbow wallpapers in iOS 12, for example. Besides, the invitation Apple colors aren’t in the traditional sequence and orange is relegated to a tiny sliver of overlapping yellow and red.

A better conspiracy theory is that these are the colors the iPhone 11 will come in: green, blue, yellow, red, and purple. We’ll see on September 10!

