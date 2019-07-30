By Jason Snell

Apple third-quarter 2019 results and charts!

Apple’s latest quarterly results are out and the company generated $53.8 billion in revenue, up 1 percent versus the year-ago quarter. It was (ever so slightly) the largest third quarter in Apple history.

Mac revenue was up 11% year over year, iPad up 8%, Services up 13%, and Wearables up 68%. iPhone was down 12%.

A full transcript of Apple’s quarterly phone call with financial analysts is available in a separate post.

[If you appreciate articles like this one, help us continue doing Six Colors (and get some fun benefits) by becoming a Six Colors subscriber.]