By Jason Snell

It’s official: Apple Event Sept. 12 at Apple Park

So that’s it. The world premiere of the Steve Jobs Theater will be Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. Pacific. Apple is rumored to be showing off new iPhones, an Apple TV, an Apple Watch update, final versions of iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra, and who knows what else…

I’ll be there and promise to report back about the whole spectacle.

(Nerd note: This is the first Apple Event invitation to feature an automated ticket workflow. The invitation email features a click-to-RSVP link that leads to an RSVP page that, in turn, generates an Apple Wallet ticket complete with barcode.)

[If you appreciate articles like this one, help us continue doing Six Colors (and get some fun benefits) by becoming a Six Colors subscriber.]