Upgrade 458: Weaving on a Thoughtful Basis

This Week's SponsorKolide ensures only secure devices can access your cloud apps. It's Device Trust for Okta. Book a demo today!
It’s time to analyze Apple’s financial results, including a focus on India and some substantial declines for the Mac and iPad. Myke reveals the existence of the Secret Myke Hurley Tip Line. And we dive deep into a conversation about how Apple’s embrace of keeping things “on device” isn’t necessarily enough to differentiate it from the likes of Google and Meta.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS