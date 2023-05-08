Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

This Week's Sponsor

Kolide ensures only secure devices can access your cloud apps. It's Device Trust for Okta. Book a demo today!

Upgrade 458: Weaving on a Thoughtful Basis

It’s time to analyze Apple’s financial results, including a focus on India and some substantial declines for the Mac and iPad. Myke reveals the existence of the Secret Myke Hurley Tip Line. And we dive deep into a conversation about how Apple’s embrace of keeping things “on device” isn’t necessarily enough to differentiate it from the likes of Google and Meta.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Search Six Colors

Six Colors® is copyright © 2023 by The Incomparable Inc.
Powered by WordPress | Hosted by Pressable