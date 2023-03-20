Six Colors
Upgrade 451: I’ve Come Around to Reality

Is the iPad still the future of computing, or is it the Mac (again)? This week we’re pondering Apple’s dividing lines between the iPad Pro and the Mac, and wonder if each product is limiting the potential of the other. Also, is Apple planning on raising iPad Pro prices to new heights? We also consider Apple’s moves to show fiscal responsibility without laying off a lot of people like the rest of the tech industry.

