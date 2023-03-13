Six Colors
by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

Upgrade 450: Funko Classicals

Did Apple’s designers want the company to give up on its dreams of augmented reality and just wait it out for a few years? We ponder that baffling report and try to make sense of conflicting rumors about the arrival of the new MacBook Air. Then we get mellow about yellow, and Jason exposes his limited knowledge of classical music and his comprehensive knowledge of 1980s novelty pop hits.

