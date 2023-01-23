Six Colors
Upgrade 443: Core Variations

Jason’s spent most of the last week with an M2 Max MacBook Pro, so it’s time for his full review. We also discuss the M2 Mac mini and the second-generation HomePod. This naturally leads into a discussion of Apple’s future home products and what form the M3 processor might take.

