Upgrade 438: Holiday Antitrust Special

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but the news doesn’t stop! We discuss next year’s Mac lineup, the end of Apple’s NFL Sunday Ticket negotiations, and reports that Apple is planning to open up the iOS app ecosystem in response to new rules from the European Union. But before we’re done, we also take a little time out to re-tell our Apple origin stories. Happy holidays to all Upgradians!

