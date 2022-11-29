Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

This Week's Sponsor

Kolide believes that maintaining endpoint security shouldn’t mean compromising employee privacy. Check out our manifesto: Honest Security.

Upgrade 435: OS 8, Not So Great

John Gruber joins Jason on Upgrade for the first time. Topics include eWorld, Apple’s iPhone production problems in China, FIFA and Qatar and the World Cup, the reasons behind Apple’s sports ambitions, BBEdit, regular expressions, Perl and Python, MarsEdit, nanotexture displays, webcams, and the state of the art in ADB-to-USB adapters. Happy Cyber Monday to all those who celebrate!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Search Six Colors

Six Colors® is copyright © 2022 by The Incomparable Inc.
Powered by WordPress | Hosted by Pressable