Upgrade 433: The Lava Lamp is Not Responding

This Week's SponsorKolide is endpoint security for teams that want to meet SOC2 and ISO27001 compliance goals without sacrificing privacy. Try for free today.
Let’s get real about the Apple VR headset. Is it really coming next year? What’s it going to look like? What features should it have? What lessons can Apple learn from Meta’s foray into VR products? We break it all down. Also, we’ve got home automation on our minds in various ways, as a smart switch fails Jason, Myke seeks advice, and it’s beginning to look a lot like expensive fairy-light season.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS