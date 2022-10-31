Upgrade 431: Charty Charty Money Charts

This Week's SponsorKolide can help you nail third-party audits and internal compliance goals with endpoint security for your entire fleet. Learn more here.
Apple and the Mac had another record quarter, but there are some serious questions about slowing growth in services and what it means for Apple’s future strategies. This leads naturally into a discussion of Apple sticking ads all over the App Store and changing its App Store guidelines again. And Myke has taken Stage Manager for a spin on macOS Ventura.
