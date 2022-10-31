Six Colors
Upgrade 431: Charty Charty Money Charts

Apple and the Mac had another record quarter, but there are some serious questions about slowing growth in services and what it means for Apple’s future strategies. This leads naturally into a discussion of Apple sticking ads all over the App Store and changing its App Store guidelines again. And Myke has taken Stage Manager for a spin on macOS Ventura.

