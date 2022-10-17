Six Colors
Upgrade 429: Freedom Doors

This week we praise trackpad gestures, condemn Google’s Matter strategy, ponder whether looks matter when it comes to VR headsets, and think big thoughts about the AirPods Pro 2. Then it’s time for some final prognosticating about what products Apple might be introducing in the next few weeks.

