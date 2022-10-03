Six Colors
Upgrade 427: He Renounced Lederhosen

It’s pretty late in the game, but Stage Manager on iPadOS keeps changing—most lately adding support for older iPad Pros while temporarily dropping support for external displays. What’s going on, and where does it go from here? Meanwhile, Apple execs take a European tour, allowing us to marvel at Eddy Cue’s energy and wonder at the surprising company Tim keeps.

