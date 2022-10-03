Upgrade 427: He Renounced Lederhosen

This Week's SponsorKolide is a fleet visibility solution for Mac, Windows, and Linux that can help you securely scale your business. Learn more here.
It’s pretty late in the game, but Stage Manager on iPadOS keeps changing—most lately adding support for older iPad Pros while temporarily dropping support for external displays. What’s going on, and where does it go from here? Meanwhile, Apple execs take a European tour, allowing us to marvel at Eddy Cue’s energy and wonder at the surprising company Tim keeps.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS