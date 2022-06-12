Six Colors
Upgrade 411: 180% Different for Me

It’s the aftermath of a WWDC like no other, so in this very special episode Myke and Jason kick off the Summer of Fun with an episode recorded live in the California sun. The breeze is blowing, the questions about the M2 processor and Stage Manager are flowing, and we’re trying to get our heads around what last week’s announcements mean for the future of Apple’s platforms.

