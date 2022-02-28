Upgrade 396: The 2022 March Event Draft

Our most speculative draft yet! Jason and Myke refuse to wait for Apple. Instead, they predict what will happen at Apple’s next product launch—whenever it might happen. Will the M2 make its debut? Will there be an iPhone SE, and will it look any different? Are there other Mac and iPad offerings in the works? And most importantly, what fresh colors will be on offer for spring? We do our job—and now it’s time for Apple to do its.