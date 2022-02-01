Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

The Incomparable 247: Monkey Cam

Speaking of David Letterman, here’s a special episode of The Incomparable from May 2015, when Letterman retired from hosting a late-night talk show. This is not the usual panel discussion. It’s a (dare I say?) more NPR-podcast-like scripted and edited conversation with me and John Gruber, Andy Ihnatko, Tim Goodman, Philip Michaels, and Aaron Barnhart.

