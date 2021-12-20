Upgrade 386: The Tube Man Ecosystem

This Week's SponsorGot Slack? Got Macs? Get Kolide.
In this Upgrade Holiday Special, Jason and Myke answer the holiday-themed questions of Upgradians everywhere. Smart decorations, holiday wardrobes, the definition of fairy lights, monkey strategies, an eggnog recipe, and Santa’s complex cloud-based organizational system are just some of the topics covered.
