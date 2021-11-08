Upgrade 380: Hey Self, Don’t Do It!

Support this SiteBecome a Six Colors member to read exclusive posts, get our weekly podcast, join our community, and more!
Now that the M1 Pro and M1 Max have arrived, we turn our attention to the future of Apple silicon in 2022 and beyond. Will there be new chips every year, or is that too rapid a pace? Also, we’ve spent another week with the new MacBook Pro, Google makes a daring legal move in Korea, and we take the long view on Apple’s record fiscal year.
