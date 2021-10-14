Upgrade 376: The 2021 October Event Draft

Support this SiteBecome a Six Colors member to read exclusive posts, get our weekly podcast, join our community, and more!
Surprise! Jason and Myke predict what will happen at next week’s Apple media event. What ports will be on the much-rumored MacBook Pro? Will it appear in familiar colors, or will Apple branch out and offer something new? Will we see updates to the Mac mini, new AirPods, or—dare we dream—an affordable external display? It’s all to play for.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS