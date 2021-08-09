Upgrade 365: Apple’s Compromise

This Week's SponsorTextSniper - Instantly extract text from images, PDFs, videos, Zoom calls, and more.
We discuss Apple’s multiple announcements related to child safety, including what prompted Apple’s actions, the different ways any technological tool can be used, where Apple has chosen to intervene, and the dangers of sliding down a slippery slope. In lighter news, we also talk about Apple’s rediscovery of its online store and various attempts for streaming services to build new franchises. Also, alert Broadway and the West End: we may have invented a new segment.
