Upgrade 360: Big Minimizers

Presenting Upgrade 360, a new program designed to improve your podcast listening experience by letting you choose the level of podcast quality you wish to receive. Perhaps you want to hear us talk about the podcast bubble without any audio artifacts! Maybe you’d like our discussion of the macOS Public Beta to be delivered at a shockingly low bit rate! It’s the same old Upgrade, but delivered in a few new ways—plus the usual way, we should be clear it’s also just being delivered the usual way.