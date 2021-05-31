Upgrade 355: The WWDC Keynote Draft 2021

Support this SiteBecome a Six Colors member and get access to an exclusive weekly podcast, community, newsletter and more.
It’s time for our sixth annual competition regarding what will happen at Apple’s WWDC keynote! Is this the year iPadOS gets all the love? Will there be Mac hardware? Can Myke and Jason figure out the future of HomeKit and watchOS? It’s time to let our imaginations run wild—we’ll leave the harshness of reality for next week.
