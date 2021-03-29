Upgrade 345: Hovering Over My Desk on New Years Eve

This Week's SponsorKandji - Next-generation Apple device management for macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS.
Myke and Jason celebrate 20 years of OS X by discussing how we use our Macs today and whether the arrival of Apple silicon is changing how we work, not just today but over the rest of this year. We also discuss whether Apple should do “events” anymore, big news in the conflict between streaming and theatrical movies, and the possibility of a more rugged Apple Watch.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS