Liftoff #143: The Perseverance Landing and “For All Mankind” with Ron Moore

This week is a super special episode of the Liftoff podcast: Jason Snell and Stephen Hackett interview Ron Moore, co-creator, writer and producer of “For All Mankind” on Apple TV+. We discuss how the show mixes real NASA technology with extrapolated tech from its alternate-history timeline, mixing historical features with real characters, and much more! Plus, after the Spoiler Horn, a few questions about the Season 2 premiere episode, which releases Feb. 19.