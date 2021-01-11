Six Colors
Upgrade 334: Tina, If You’re Tuna…

It’s January and the avalanche of 2021 Apple product rumors has already begun. But we also take time to reflect about the first decade of the Mac App Store, have a difficult discussion about when tech companies should deplatform those planning political violence, and Jason exchanges helpful messages about buying late-model Intel Macs with someone who is a friend, a fish, or both.

