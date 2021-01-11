Upgrade 334: Tina, If You’re Tuna…

Support this SiteBecome a Six Colors member and get access to an exclusive weekly podcast, community, newsletter and more.
It’s January and the avalanche of 2021 Apple product rumors has already begun. But we also take time to reflect about the first decade of the Mac App Store, have a difficult discussion about when tech companies should deplatform those planning political violence, and Jason exchanges helpful messages about buying late-model Intel Macs with someone who is a friend, a fish, or both.
