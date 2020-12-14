Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

Support this Site

Become a Six Colors member and get access to an exclusive weekly podcast, community, newsletter and more.

Upgrade 330: People Aren’t Always Logical

There’s a lot of streaming-media news this week, as Warner Media faces intense criticism of its decision to move all its 2021 film releases to HBO Max, Apple faces criticism for killing a show based on Gawker, and Disney fires off its Death Star, unveiling a slate of originals that are likely to take Disney+ to the next level. Oh, and Apple announced a $550 pair of headphones!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Search Six Colors

Six Colors® is copyright © 2020 by The Incomparable Inc.
Powered by WordPress | Hosted by Pressable