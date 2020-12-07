Upgrade 329: The Stale Hot Dog Industry

Support this SiteBecome a Six Colors member and get access to an exclusive weekly podcast, community, newsletter and more.
Warner Media is moving all its 2021 releases to HBO Max, but what will that mean for the future of the movie industry? Will streaming reign supreme, or is there a future for movie theaters? Meanwhile, a new Bloomberg report gives some shape to the future of Apple’s M-series processors—it turns out the M stands for “more cores.”
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS