Upgrade 327: The Future Doesn’t Apply

Myke and Jason have spent a week running Big Sur on M1 Macs and are here to report back on what the future feels like. Also, HBO Max gives up and plans a streaming release of “Wonder Woman 1984” so everyone but Myke can see it, and Apple pulls a PR move that gives a raise to small developers while enraging its loudest critics.

