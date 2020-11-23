Upgrade 327: The Future Doesn’t Apply

Support this SiteBecome a Six Colors member and get access to an exclusive weekly podcast, community, newsletter and more.
Myke and Jason have spent a week running Big Sur on M1 Macs and are here to report back on what the future feels like. Also, HBO Max gives up and plans a streaming release of “Wonder Woman 1984” so everyone but Myke can see it, and Apple pulls a PR move that gives a raise to small developers while enraging its loudest critics.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS