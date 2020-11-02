Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

Support this Site

Become a Six Colors member and get access to an exclusive weekly podcast, community, newsletter and more.

Upgrade 324: The 2020 November Event Draft

Surprise! Jason and Myke predict what will happen at next week’s Apple media event, in the form of an impromptu draft. There’s a lot of speculation about Apple silicon, but we’ve thrown in a few wacky picks just to keep things interesting. Also, Apple TV+ snags Jon Stewart, “Ted Lasso” is a word-of-mouth hit, and the Mac has its best quarter of sales in its 36-year history.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Search Six Colors

Six Colors® is copyright © 2020 by The Incomparable Inc.
Powered by WordPress | Hosted by Pressable