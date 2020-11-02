Upgrade 324: The 2020 November Event Draft

Support this SiteBecome a Six Colors member and get access to an exclusive weekly podcast, community, newsletter and more.
Surprise! Jason and Myke predict what will happen at next week’s Apple media event, in the form of an impromptu draft. There’s a lot of speculation about Apple silicon, but we’ve thrown in a few wacky picks just to keep things interesting. Also, Apple TV+ snags Jon Stewart, “Ted Lasso” is a word-of-mouth hit, and the Mac has its best quarter of sales in its 36-year history.
