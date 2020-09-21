Upgrade 317: Upsettings

Has Apple set off an iPhone home screen aesthetics revolution with iOS 14? We talk about our favorite widgets, Widgetsmith’s journey to the top of the App Store charts, home-screen customization, and what this might mean for Apple’s iOS feature priorities. Also, Myke evaluates new watchOS faces, Jason seeks home remedies to fix his terrible Apple Watch battery life, and we both speculate about whether Apple might sneak a Touch ID sensor into the iPhone 12 after all.