Upgrade #311: Summer of App Store Problems

Epic takes on Apple and Google’s dominance of smart phone app stores with an app update and corresponding legal filings and publicity campaign. What’s Apple’s next move, and more importantly, what do we wish Apple would do to change its App Store policies? Also, Apple releases a bundle with the promise for many more, which leads us to get a little bit sad about the state of Apple’s current service offerings.
