Upgrade #307: Big Sur Sosumi

Apple’s big design changes in macOS Big Sur aren’t limited to visuals. The system’s alert sounds have changed, too. What better way to run down those changes than on a podcast during the Summer of Fun? Also, Apple News adds some audio features Myke likes, while Jason remains skeptical of whether Apple News can really help the sad state of the news business. Plus: Peacock Premium… Plus.
