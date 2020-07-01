Clockwise #353: Shortcut Concierge

Support this SiteBecome a Six Colors member and get access to an exclusive weekly podcast, community, newsletter and more.
This week, on the 30-minute tech show where our information is never second-hand, Dan and guest host Jason Snell welcome Brianna Wu and Matthew Cassinelli to discuss our strategy for adopting Apple software betas, the future of gaming on Apple silicon, when we’ll buy an Apple silicon Mac, and what we’d like to automate for social good. Be sure to listen all the way to the end for some extra special bonus content.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download