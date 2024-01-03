Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

By Jason Snell for Macworld

January 3, 2024 9:00 AM PT

Succeed or fail, 2024 will be the year of Vision Pro

Last year was a little quiet for Apple, but 2024 is going to be loud. The launch of the Vision Pro, a new product running a new operating system in a new category (for Apple), more or less guarantees it. But there’s a lot more than the release of the Vision Pro to Apple’s 2024.

Let’s take a look at what this year will offer through the lens of your longtime Apple-watching columnist and his somewhat cloudy crystal ball. How better to think about the future, after all, than to predict it on a website?

