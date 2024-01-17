The one feature that would make an OLED iPad Pro worth it for me

By Jason Snell for Macworld

Look, I don’t know if that recent report about the new OLED iPad Pro costing between $1500 and $2000 is accurate. It’s always tricky to predict product prices, since they’re decided deep inside Apple Park, not off on the supply chain from which most new-product rumors emanate.

But I do know this: Adding OLED to the iPad Pro is only going to make it more expensive. The current iPad Pro models start at $799 and $1099 and go up from there. (A 2TB 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro with cellular, an Apple Pencil, and a Magic Keyboard will run you nearly $2900!) I would be surprised, frankly, if any OLED iPad Pro costs less than $999, and even a price that low seems unlikely.

We’re talking prices getting pretty comparable to those of Mac laptops, and that’s without factoring in the accessories. While dedicated iPad Pro users might not flinch at prices like that—or, more likely, will flinch and then roll their eyes and then pull out their wallets anyway—it’s asking a lot of other potential iPad buyers.

Is Apple risking the future of the iPad Pro by making it too expensive? Not necessarily. In fact, this might be one in a series of moves that will set up the iPad for future success at both the high-end and midrange of Apple’s product line.

Continue reading on Macworld ↦