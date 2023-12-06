Empathy for the user experience, not Apple’s business strategy

By Jason Snell for Macworld

I always knew that the Apple community had a bunch of different subcultures, but I was taken aback when Apple announced that it would add a new feature to iOS, and a bunch of people got angry about it. Why in the world would you argue against Apple adding a new feature that will make the iPhone user experience appreciably better for many users?

The new feature is RCS, which will dramatically improve the quality of text communication between people who use iPhones and people who use Android phones. (And yes, the timing of Apple’s announcement makes it clear to me that this is very much designed to take some of the political heat off of Apple in the European Union.)

I’ve always assumed that the Apple community would agree that Apple’s products should be great. We use these products, for work and home and life in general. We love it when they’re good and hate it when they’re bad.

Few would deny that trying to send texts or photos in Messages to Android users has been pretty awful for a very long time. Why wouldn’t you want that to get better?

