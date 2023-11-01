Three ‘Scary’ details Apple didn’t want to tell you during its Mac event

By Dan Moren for Macworld

Apple’s goal with its product events is manifold: it wants to introduce new devices to its customers on its own terms, while simultaneously putting a stake in the ground to both fire shots at its competitors and signal to investors that it’s continuing to come out with products that are in line with the Apple brand.

The Scary Fast event that Apple held on Monday night to introduce its new M3-based Macs was an unusually short and to the point for the company, whose iPhone and WWDC videos usually run an hour or more. There were just a few announcements of new Macs: 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros in a variety of flavors, as well as a slightly revamped iMac using the new processor.

While the event itself might have seemed largely pro forma, it wasn’t without significant some significant details—even if you did have to root around a bit to find them.

